Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.22.

NYSE:QSR opened at $70.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,711,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,393,264,000 after purchasing an additional 466,929 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,146,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,049,000 after acquiring an additional 141,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,958,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,973,000 after purchasing an additional 290,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,552 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

