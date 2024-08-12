Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,424 Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.11. 294,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $23.22.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

