Retirement Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,729 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 184,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Southern stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.90. 282,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

