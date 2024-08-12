Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.96. 1,510,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.