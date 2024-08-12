Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,145 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 22,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 86,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,119,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,497,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

