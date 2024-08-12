Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,862 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $99.59. 1,319,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,090,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

