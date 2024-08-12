Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $58.44. 1,553,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,945,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

