Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $295,000 Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

IXC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.13. 36,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

