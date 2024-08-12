Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $304,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 121,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,242. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $162.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average of $142.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

