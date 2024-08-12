Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,991,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,758,000 after buying an additional 363,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLCA traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $34.27. 2,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,334. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $404.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

