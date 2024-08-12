Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 261,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 128,175 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,016. The firm has a market cap of $723.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

