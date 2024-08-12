Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 176.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.70. 1,219,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

