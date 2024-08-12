Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $612,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

IWF stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.22. The company had a trading volume of 432,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,444. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.66 and a 200-day moving average of $341.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

