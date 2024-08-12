Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $358,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,618,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

