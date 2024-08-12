Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,207 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 4.0 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

