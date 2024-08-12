Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,352 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 267,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,665,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.98 on Monday, reaching $160.50. 2,725,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,375,500. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.90. The stock has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

