Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. 4,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,596. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $419.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

