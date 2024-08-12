Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 848 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 50,269 shares. The firm has a market cap of $768.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

