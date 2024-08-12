Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 855 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,502,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 82,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,115,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,218,000 after buying an additional 664,284 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC remained flat at $38.28 during midday trading on Monday. 8,008,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,408,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.