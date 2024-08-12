Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 880 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 885,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 597,846 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.0 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,746. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

