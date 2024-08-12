Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes $213,000 Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,942,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 270.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.21. 153,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,712. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $58.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

