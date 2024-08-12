Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Matson by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 58.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Matson by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of Matson stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.35. 10,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average of $117.54. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $1,000,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,727,772.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,699 shares of company stock worth $11,946,758. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

