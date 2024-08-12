Retirement Planning Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,743 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 93,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 198,457 shares. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $223.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

