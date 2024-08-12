Retirement Planning Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,378 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,519,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 850,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

