Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of RVMD opened at $42.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,309,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,077. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

