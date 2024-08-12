Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Short Interest Update

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 33,333.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRAC remained flat at $11.40 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,674. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Resource Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRAC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 66.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,980,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 791,216 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,814,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 312,617 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry.

