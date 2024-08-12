Robert W. Baird Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $130.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Up 12.5 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $99.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.