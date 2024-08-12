Robert W. Baird Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $27.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

FLNC stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

