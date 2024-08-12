Robert W. Baird Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $280.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $304.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.07.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $317.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.