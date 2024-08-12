Robert W. Baird Lowers Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $199.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $199.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of WTS opened at $182.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $167.87 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $125,904,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,284,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 20,322.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 61,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after buying an additional 61,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

