Robert W. Baird Trims Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Target Price to $13.00

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Savers Value Village from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Savers Value Village from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495,482 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Savers Value Village by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 160,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

