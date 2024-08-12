Robinhood Markets’ (HOOD) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.1 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,867,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 943,815 shares in the company, valued at $19,867,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock worth $25,680,423. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.