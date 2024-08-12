Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HOOD opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares in the company, valued at $22,657,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,066,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock valued at $25,680,423. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.