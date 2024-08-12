Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HOOD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.70.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $17.92 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,913 shares of company stock valued at $25,680,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

