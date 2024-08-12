Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Robinhood Markets from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of HOOD opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $263,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,867,305.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock valued at $25,680,423. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

