Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.07.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $317.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.