Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 314.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 877.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 92,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 47.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

