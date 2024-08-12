Rosenblatt Securities Raises Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target to $17.00

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

LINC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

