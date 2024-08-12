Roth Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 8.4 %

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 26.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

