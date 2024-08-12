Roth Capital Comments on Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Innovative Industrial Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

NYSE IIPR opened at $115.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.37. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $125.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 138.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

