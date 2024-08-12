Roth Capital Comments on Propel Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PRL)

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Propel in a report released on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Propel’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Propel’s FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Propel from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Propel Stock Performance

Shares of PRL stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. Propel has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Propel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

