Roth Capital Comments on Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Village Farms International Trading Down 5.5 %

VFF stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.22. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

About Village Farms International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $3,145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 125.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 766,205 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 637,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 119.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 279,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

