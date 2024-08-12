Roth Capital Comments on Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
Village Farms International Trading Down 5.5 %
VFF stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.22. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Village Farms International
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.