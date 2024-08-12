Roth Capital Weighs in on ChromaDex Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ChromaDex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.73 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 461,692 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ChromaDex by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

