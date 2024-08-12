Roth Mkm Cuts Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $4.50

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altus Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.94.

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $507.72 million, a P/E ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altus Power by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $12,589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

