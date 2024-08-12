Roth Mkm Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $67.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Five9 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11. Five9 has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.