Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,123 shares of company stock worth $763,857. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

