Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

MODG has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE MODG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 449,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,008. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,403,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,296,000 after buying an additional 1,549,222 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 60.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $10,467,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 763,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 563,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

