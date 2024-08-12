Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $54.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.