Royal Bank of Canada Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $95.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

NYSE CF traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

