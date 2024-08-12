Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $72.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.66 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 204.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

